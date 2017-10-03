Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed four-game ban
Wilson has been suspended for four games for an illegal body check on St. Louis' Sammy Blais in Sunday's exhibition match.
Wilson was already handed a two contest ban for an illegal hit on Blues forward Robert Thomas earlier this preseason, so it isn't surprising that the league decided to assign the repeat offender a much harsher punishment this time around. The 23-year-old forward, who notched 19 points in 82 games last season, will be eligible to return to Washington's lineup Oct. 13 against the Devils.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Facing another hearing•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back in action Friday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Receives two-game preseason ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing scheduled following hit•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Buries empty-net goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Protected from Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...