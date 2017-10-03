Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed four-game ban

Wilson has been suspended for four games for an illegal body check on St. Louis' Sammy Blais in Sunday's exhibition match.

Wilson was already handed a two contest ban for an illegal hit on Blues forward Robert Thomas earlier this preseason, so it isn't surprising that the league decided to assign the repeat offender a much harsher punishment this time around. The 23-year-old forward, who notched 19 points in 82 games last season, will be eligible to return to Washington's lineup Oct. 13 against the Devils.