Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed match penalty

Wilson was ejected from Friday's game versus the Devils with a match penalty due to a hit on Brett Seney, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wilson missed the first 16 games of the year due to a preseason hit on the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, and this is just his ninth game since returning. He was tearing it up, too, with seven goals and 13 points. The match penalty means Wilson is suspended until he hears from the league, and his repeated-offender status could lead to another multi-game ban. Expect the verdict to come swiftly with a Sunday matchup versus the Ducks on the horizon.