Wilson recorded a hat trick on seven shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Wilson celebrated his 700th career game in style with his first career hat trick. Two of his goals in the contest came on the power play. While he was limited to five tallies and two assists over 12 contests this month, this effort was an encouraging sign for Wilson's offense going forward. The power winger has seven goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net, 57 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 20 outings this season.