Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing scheduled following hit
Wilson has a hearing scheduled with the league Saturday for an interference call on Blues forward Robert Thomas in Friday's preseason game.
Wilson leveled Thomas directly in front of the St. Louis bench after he appeared to have lost control of the puck. It will be interesting to see what the league has to say about the play.
