Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing set for Thursday

Wilson (suspension) will have his appeal hearing with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Wilson has served just six games of his 20-game ban, so even a 50 percent reduction in his suspension would still seem him miss some additional time moving forward. The NHL was particularly severe in the case of the winger, citing his status as a repeat offender, so it seems unlikely the Commissioner will alter the league's stance -- which could open the door for the Toronto native to seek a third-party arbitrator in the case.

