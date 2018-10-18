Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing set for Thursday
Wilson (suspension) will have his appeal hearing with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Wilson has served just six games of his 20-game ban, so even a 50 percent reduction in his suspension would still seem him miss some additional time moving forward. The NHL was particularly severe in the case of the winger, citing his status as a repeat offender, so it seems unlikely the Commissioner will alter the league's stance -- which could open the door for the Toronto native to seek a third-party arbitrator in the case.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Set to appeal 20-game ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed 20-game suspension•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: In-person hearing scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Offered in-person hearing•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ejected from preseason finale•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...