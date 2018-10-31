Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing set for Wednesday

Wilson (suspension) will have his appeal hearing with a neutral arbitrator Wednesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Based on the potential timeline for when the decision might be finalized, it would seem the appeal is more likely to factor into how many game checks Wilson needs to forfeit, rather than getting him back on the ice significantly sooner. Regardless of when his suspension ends, the winger will almost certainly find himself back on the top line with Alex Ovechkin.