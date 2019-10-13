Capitals' Tom Wilson: Heating up

Wilson netted a power-play goal, an assist, four penalty minutes, four shots and two hits during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Wilson now has two goals and four points over his last three outings as he shakes off the offseason rust. The 25-year-old winger may not be the penalty minute machine he was earlier in his career but has a chance to set career highs if he can stay out of trouble. Keep him rolling.