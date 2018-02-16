Capitals' Tom Wilson: Huge night against Wild
Wilson scored twice and added an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
There have been a number of flashes from Wilson this season, and he certainly proved capable of holding his own skating alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin on Thursday. As long as a truculent winger is lining up on Washington's No. 1 line, he offers fantasy upside. However, Wilson has never been able to solidify himself in that role. As a result, he's proven to be a better candidate for daily contests than in the majority of seasonal settings this season.
