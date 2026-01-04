Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hurt after getting hit Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (lower body) is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Wilson sustained the injury on an awkward fall after a hit by Chicago's Connor Murphy. While Wilson is not officially ruled out, it's typically a surprise to see a player come back from receiving an in-game questionable designation. Should Wilson not get back in Saturday, his next chance to play is Monday versus the Ducks.
