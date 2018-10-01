Capitals' Tom Wilson: In-person hearing scheduled for Wednesday
Wilson will have an in-person hearing Wednesday to address his headshot on Blues forward, Oskar Sundqvist.
Wilson received a game misconduct for the act and as a repeat offender, could see himself hit with a hefty suspension. The offering of an in-person hearing allows the league to hand out a suspension of six or more games. Sundqvist, meanwhile, is expected to miss some time, according to Blues head coach Mike Yeo. At this point, it is a foregone conclusion that Wilson will miss time as a result of his most recent on-ice misstep.
