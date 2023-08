Wilson signed a seven-year/$45.5 million contract extension with Washington on Friday.

Wilson has one more year on a six-year, $31.02 million contract he signed in July of 2018. The combative winger played in only 33 games last season, missing the first 42 games after offseason knee surgery. Wilson ended the season with 13 goals and 22 points. He was hot at the end of the season with a four-game goal scoring streak, adding a pair of assists as well.