Capitals' Tom Wilson: Keeps hot streak alive with goal Saturday

Wilson recorded a goal and 12 penalty minutes during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 23-year-old winger was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance for the Capitals as he now has three goals and five points in his last three games. Wilson continues to build on a breakout campaign, so snag him if by some small chance he's still available in your fantasy pool.

