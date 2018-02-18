Capitals' Tom Wilson: Keeps hot streak alive with goal Saturday
Wilson recorded a goal and 12 penalty minutes during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 23-year-old winger was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance for the Capitals as he now has three goals and five points in his last three games. Wilson continues to build on a breakout campaign, so snag him if by some small chance he's still available in your fantasy pool.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Huge night against Wild•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moves to top line•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Wastes little time getting on board•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up two more points Friday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores four points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...