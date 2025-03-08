Wilson recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. He also recorded a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and three hits.

Wilson recorded a goal and an assist for the third consecutive contest, and the 30-year-old winger remains a productive presence as a top-six forward in one of the best offenses of the league. Wilson has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 11 appearances since the beginning of February and has tallied 15 points (nine goals, six assists) over that stretch.