Wilson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. He added a team-high six shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger.

Both of Wilson's tallies came in the first period, as he banged home pucks from the low slot. The rugger winger snapped a brief eight-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season Wilson has 19 goals, 37 points, 101 hits, 90 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 38 contests as he steams toward a career-best campaign.