Wilson tallied the game-tying goal, four shots, three hits and added five PIM during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Wilson leveled the game at three a piece with just 1:15 left in the third period to snap a three-game point drought. Firmly entrenched on the top line, the 29-year-old continues to provide a well-rounded skillset that gives him broad appeal as a fantasy asset so keep him rolling.