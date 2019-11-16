Capitals' Tom Wilson: Logs assist in loss
Wilson posted an assist and five hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Wilson set up Evgeny Kuznetsov in the third period for the Capitals' second and final tally of the contest. The rowdy winger is emerging as a true offensive force as well, with 17 points, 69 hits and 45 shots on goal in 21 games this year. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.