Capitals' Tom Wilson: Logs assist in loss

Wilson posted an assist and five hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Wilson set up Evgeny Kuznetsov in the third period for the Capitals' second and final tally of the contest. The rowdy winger is emerging as a true offensive force as well, with 17 points, 69 hits and 45 shots on goal in 21 games this year. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven outings.