Wilson (face) is hoping to suit up against the Rangers on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Wilson has been practicing with a full shield after suffering a facial injury against the Kings on Sunday. The winger was considered a game-time call against Seattle on Thursday but was ultimately ruled out of that contest. If Wilson does play Saturday, he should slot into a top-six role, which could drop Hendrix Lapierre from the lineup entirely.