Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moved to second line
Wilson was skating on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz is shuffling his forward lines to try and spark the offense and is giving the burly winger a chance to grow his game while Andre Burakovsky gets a well-needed wakeup call. There's a real opportunity for Wilson here given that he has been called upon to tighten up his game to avoid further suspensions, so if he can be motivated with more ice time, there's a chance his offensive game might finally blossom. Fantasy owners shouldn't hold their breath, but Wilson is worth a speculation-add in standard leagues given the promotion.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fully serves latest suspension•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed four-game ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Facing another hearing•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back in action Friday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Receives two-game preseason ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing scheduled following hit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...