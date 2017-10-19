Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moved to second line

Wilson was skating on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz is shuffling his forward lines to try and spark the offense and is giving the burly winger a chance to grow his game while Andre Burakovsky gets a well-needed wakeup call. There's a real opportunity for Wilson here given that he has been called upon to tighten up his game to avoid further suspensions, so if he can be motivated with more ice time, there's a chance his offensive game might finally blossom. Fantasy owners shouldn't hold their breath, but Wilson is worth a speculation-add in standard leagues given the promotion.