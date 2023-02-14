Wilson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Wilson, who has been out since Jan. 24, won't play again Tuesday versus Carolina. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return. Wilson has two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season.
