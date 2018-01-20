Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moves to top line

Wilson skated on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The power forward should see a significant bump in his ice tiime playing with the talented Russians. Wilson has only one assist to show for seven games thus far in 2018, but he has shown flashes of offensive potential during various stints in the top six this season, so his fantasy value gets a significant boost in the short-term. He's worth rostering in all formats.