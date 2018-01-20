Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moves to top line
Wilson skated on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The power forward should see a significant bump in his ice tiime playing with the talented Russians. Wilson has only one assist to show for seven games thus far in 2018, but he has shown flashes of offensive potential during various stints in the top six this season, so his fantasy value gets a significant boost in the short-term. He's worth rostering in all formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Wastes little time getting on board•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up two more points Friday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores four points in win•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pots first goals Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...