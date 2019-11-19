Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Nabs empty-netter

Wilson scored an empty-net goal and had four shots with five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Wilson rounded out the scoring with with his empty-netter with 71 seconds remaining, his ninth goal of the season. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a productive month of November, supplying five goals and 11 points in nine games to go along with a plus-8 rating.

