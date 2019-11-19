Capitals' Tom Wilson: Nabs empty-netter
Wilson scored an empty-net goal and had four shots with five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.
Wilson rounded out the scoring with with his empty-netter with 71 seconds remaining, his ninth goal of the season. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a productive month of November, supplying five goals and 11 points in nine games to go along with a plus-8 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.