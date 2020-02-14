Capitals' Tom Wilson: Nabs first goal in February
Wilson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.
Wilson scored on a deflection with 7:12 remaining to tie the game at 2-2. It was his first goal since Jan. 29, halting a personal five-game drought. Wilson has provided 17 goals and 38 points, along with 75 PIM, in 56 games this season. He's gunning for a second straight 20-goal, 40-point campaign, with his regular helping of PIM to boot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.