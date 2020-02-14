Capitals' Tom Wilson: Nabs first goal in February

Wilson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Wilson scored on a deflection with 7:12 remaining to tie the game at 2-2. It was his first goal since Jan. 29, halting a personal five-game drought. Wilson has provided 17 goals and 38 points, along with 75 PIM, in 56 games this season. He's gunning for a second straight 20-goal, 40-point campaign, with his regular helping of PIM to boot.