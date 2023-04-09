Wilson scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Florida. He also picked up two minor penalties.

Wilson tied the game at 2-2 at 16:05 of the second period when he drove to the net on the rush and redirected Conor Sheary's pass from the left wing over Alex Lyon's left shoulder. It was his 10th goal of the season. Wilson has 18 points and 72 PIM in 30 games, but he's also minus-17 in that limited action.