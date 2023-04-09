Wilson scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Florida. He also picked up two minor penalties.
Wilson tied the game at 2-2 at 16:05 of the second period, when he drove to the net on the rush and redirected Conor Sheary's pass from the left wing over Alex Lyon's left shoulder. It was his 10th goal of the season. Wilson has 18 points and 72 PIM in 30 games, but he's also minus-17 in that limited action. The goal was his first since March 25.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores ninth goal of season•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two assists in loss•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two helpers against Wild•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tallies twice in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores power-play goal•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores goal in return from injury•