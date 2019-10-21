Capitals' Tom Wilson: Nets game-winner in third period
Wilson scored a goal on two shots while providing four blocks and three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Wilson knocked home a rebound on the doorstep to put the Capitals up 4-3 with just over eight minutes left in the third. The goal, his third of the year, stood as the winner. The 25-year-old has five points in 10 games and a surprisingly-low eight PIM.
