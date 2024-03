Wilson scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Wilson opened the scoring Thursday with a shorthanded tally 1:51 into the first period, batting his own rebound past Tristan Jarry to give the Caps an early lead. It's just the second goal in Wilson's last 19 games -- he has seven points overall in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up 14 goals with 13 assists through 60 games this season.