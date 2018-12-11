Capitals' Tom Wilson: Non-contact participant Tuesday
Wilson (concussion) took the ice during practice Tuesday, sporting a non-contact jersey.
Wilson was not skating as of Monday, though he was considered a candidate to retake the ice later in the week. Just a day later is a minor surprise, but it puts the veteran thumper on his path toward returning. Shedding the non-contact jersey marks Wilson's next step toward a return, so look out for news of that occurrence.
