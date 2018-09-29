Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Friday

Wilson picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Wilson will debut alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line to open the season. Notorious for his physical play since entering the league in 2013-14, the 6-foot-4 power forward's fantasy value has largely been confined to deeper formats where his prowess as a hitter and penalty minute-getter were rewarded. That caveat is removed as long as he can apply his trade with talented offensive players on a consistent basis. The lack of power-play opportunity is a concern, but Wilson has evolved into a broadly-draftable player in all formats heading into 2018-19.