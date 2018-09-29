Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Friday
Wilson picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Wilson will debut alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line to open the season. Notorious for his physical play since entering the league in 2013-14, the 6-foot-4 power forward's fantasy value has largely been confined to deeper formats where his prowess as a hitter and penalty minute-getter were rewarded. That caveat is removed as long as he can apply his trade with talented offensive players on a consistent basis. The lack of power-play opportunity is a concern, but Wilson has evolved into a broadly-draftable player in all formats heading into 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Signs big deal with Capitals•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records helper in Stanley Cup victory•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records two points in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Relatively quiet in return•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back from suspension•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...