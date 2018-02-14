Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Tuesday
Wilson recorded an assist and three hits during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Wilson now has a goal and four points in eight games since being promoted to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. This is certainly a more productive pace, but the 23-year-old winger will need to maintain or up his current production to retain such coveted ice time, so those in standard formats should monitor his minutes as the season moves on.
