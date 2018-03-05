Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper and hits Saturday
Wilson recorded an assist, three shots five hits, and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Toronto native rose to the occasion against his hometown club as he builds on a career-high season with his 29th point in 61 games. More importantly, the 23-year-old seems to have earned the trust of his coaches and is sticking on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. The burly winger's days as a specialized fantasy commodity are coming to a close as he continues to hone his scoring touch. However, he has managed just two points in his last seven games, so consistency is still a lingering issue.
