Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper Thursday
Wilson picked up an assist during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.
The power forward has six points in 16 games, which is an improvement over his production rate in recent seasons. Still, the first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is a volatile play outside of leagues that reward hits (40) and penalty minutes (55).
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pots first goals Saturday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up first helper of season•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moved to second line•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fully serves latest suspension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...