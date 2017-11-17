Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper Thursday

Wilson picked up an assist during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.

The power forward has six points in 16 games, which is an improvement over his production rate in recent seasons. Still, the first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is a volatile play outside of leagues that reward hits (40) and penalty minutes (55).

