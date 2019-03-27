Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper Tuesday

Wilson tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and four hits during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Wilson has compiled four goals and six points in the month of March -- while adding a respectable 53 hits along the way. The 24-year-old winger is one point shy of hitting the 40-point mark for the first time in his career as his breakout 2018-19 season marches on.