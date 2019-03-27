Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper Tuesday
Wilson tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and four hits during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Wilson has compiled four goals and six points in the month of March -- while adding a respectable 53 hits along the way. The 24-year-old winger is one point shy of hitting the 40-point mark for the first time in his career as his breakout 2018-19 season marches on.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...