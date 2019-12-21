Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches two helpers in win
Wilson picked up two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Riding shotgun with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom has its advantages. The trio combined for three goals and eight points on the night, and while Wilson's offensive contributions generally won't match those of his linemates, the 25-year-old now has 12 goals and 24 points through 36 games -- putting him on pace to shatter last season's career highs of 22 goals and 40 points.
