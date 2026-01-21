Wilson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which suggests he's available for Wednesday's game in Vancouver.

Wilson had been awaiting medical clearance, and this move implies that he got it. The 31-year-old has 22 goals, 42 points, 59 PIM and 110 hits in 41 outings in 2025-26. Ivan Miroshnichenko was reassigned to AHL Hershey in a corresponding move after Miroshnichenko played in Washington's past two games. Getting Wilson back might also lead to Ethen Frank moving off the top line.