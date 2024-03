The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for high-sticking Toronto's Noah Gregor in Wednesday's contest.

That's not good news for Wilson as an in-person hearing usually means a six-game suspension -- or more -- is on the table. Wilson received a double minor in the third period for his hit on Gregor. Wilson had an assist Wednesday, giving him 32 points in 66 games this season.