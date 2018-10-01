Capitals' Tom Wilson: Offered in-person hearing

Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing with the league following his ejection from Sunday's preseason game versus the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson was kicked out of Sunday's game after delivering an open-ice headshot to Blues forward, Oskar Sundqvist. Early reports suggest Sundqvist will miss an extended period of time. Meanwhile, the Capitals figure to be without Wilson for a handful of games as a result of his most recent on-ice transgression. The offering of an in-person hearing allows the league to levy a suspension of six games or more if they deem it necessary.