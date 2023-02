Wilson (lower body) skated before Thursday's practice, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Wilson didn't stay on for Washington's practice though and was seen with a noticeable limp after he left the ice. The 28-year-old has two goals and three points in eight contests while averaging 14:55 of ice time this season. He last played Jan. 24 and it remains to be seen if Wilson will be available for Saturday's game against Boston.