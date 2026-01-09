Wilson (lower body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 3, so Wilson won't play Friday in Chicago, but he is eligible to return Sunday in Nashville. Wilson is still regarded as day-to-day, so his time on IR might be brief. The Capitals made this move to free up a roster spot for Aliaksei Protas (lower body), who has been taken off IR and will play against the Blackhawks.