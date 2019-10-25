Capitals' Tom Wilson: On modest three-game point streak
Wilson supplied a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
He's got a pair of goals and a helper in his last three games. Wilson is up to seven points in 12 games overall this year, to go with 36 hits and 27 shots on goal.
