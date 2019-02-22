Capitals' Tom Wilson: On pace for new career mark
Wilson scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Toronto.
Wilson has 16 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season and is on pace to obliterate his career mark of 35 points set last year in 78 games. With about another quarter of the season left, Wilson could easily deliver his first 20-goal season an almost 150 PIM.
