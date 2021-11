Wilson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Wilson converted on a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov after a Kraken turnover behind their own net early in the first period. The 27-year-old Wilson also helped out on Alex Ovechkin's third-period marker. Through 19 games, Wilson has racked up six goals, 10 assists, 36 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-12 rating in a top-line role.