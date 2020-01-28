Capitals' Tom Wilson: One of each in win

Wilson scored on the power play and also tallied an even-strength assist in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Monday.

Wilson has points in four straight games and now has 35 points total, in 49 games. The rugged winger also dished out a pair of hits in Monday's win, bringing Wilson's season hit total up to 164. Considering he does a little bit of everything, the 25-year-old is a very valuable fantasy commodity in all formats.