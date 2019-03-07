Capitals' Tom Wilson: Opens scoring in road win in Philly

Wilson scored his 19th of the year in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

The Caps' agitator scored for the third time in five games and is up to 34 points in 48 games this season. Wilson also picked up a two-minute penalty, on top of recording three shots on goal and dishing out three hits. A typical game for the 24-year-old.

