Wilson scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Wilson ended a nine-game goal drought at 4:15 of the first period. He's earned seven points in nine contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old power winger is up to 23 goals, 49 points, 108 shots on net, 132 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 50 appearances. The Olympics are next for Wilson, who is set to represent Canada. He'll likely play on an energy line in the tournament.