Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: OT winner caps two-goal night

Wilson potted the tying and winning goals in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Wilson tied the game at four in the first minute of the third period, then scored the winner just 17 seconds into overtime. The power forward has seven goals and 14 points through 17 games, with half of those points coming in the last three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories