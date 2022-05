Wilson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Postreports.

Wilson has played all of 1:31 in the series after exiting early in Game 1 following a hit on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Capitals continue to describe Wilson as "day-to-day", but the nature of the 28-year-old's injury remains unclear.