Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 2 on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson logged just 1:31 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win and will be held out at least for Game 2. The 28-year-old winger is characterized as "day-to-day", but with a Saturday matinee on tap for Game 3, it's far from certain in Wilson will be able to avoid missing more time. Brett Leason is expected to take Wilson's spot in the lineup while Garnet Hathaway will fill the void on the third line alongside Anthony Mantha and Lars Eller.