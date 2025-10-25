Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pads lead on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Wilson has four goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 31-year-old winger stretched the Capitals' lead to 4-1 while cashing in on Mathieu Olivier's major penalty in the third period. So far, Wilson has avoided the regression concerns that came with his 33-goal, 65-point 2024-25 regular season. He's at five goals, 11 points (four on the power play), 19 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances this season. That pace is too high to sustain, but another 60-point campaign isn't looking far-fetched.
