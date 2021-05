Wilson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Wilson opened the scoring on a feed from T.J. Oshie in the first period. In overtime, Wilson set up Oshie's shot that was tipped in by Nic Dowd for the decisive goal. The 27-year-old Wilson put up 13 goals and 33 points in the regular season, and he figures to be a key part of the Capitals' forward group during the postseason.