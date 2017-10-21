Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up first helper of season
Wilson had an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.
With a whopping 16:16 of ice time following his promotion to the second line alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, the power forward ended a three-game point drought to start the season. Remember, Wilson was suspended for the first four contests. His grasp on a regular top-six role is quite tenuous considering Andre Burakovsky is probably better suited for that spot. However, Wilson's fantasy value gets a considerable boost as long as he's getting regular ice time with such offensive heavyweights. Enjoy the ride while it lasts.
